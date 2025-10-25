First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 28,693 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 259.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,693 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.