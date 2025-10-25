180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,086 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,414,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.7%

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

