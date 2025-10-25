Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $616,375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after buying an additional 846,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 900,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,228,000 after buying an additional 743,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $184.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

