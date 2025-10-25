Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley set a $11.50 price target on Vale in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Vale from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Vale to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

