Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $95.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.