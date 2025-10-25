Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Position Increased by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5,697.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

