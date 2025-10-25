Scotiabank Downgrades Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) to Hold

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Shares of OR stock opened at C$46.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$25.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

