Scotiabank Downgrades Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) to Hold

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.86.
View Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.