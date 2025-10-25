Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

