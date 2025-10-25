Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGXFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 27.2%

BATS VSGX opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $67.15.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

