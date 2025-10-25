Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,538 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,177,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,417,000 after acquiring an additional 354,714 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,328,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,726,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,439,000 after acquiring an additional 111,062 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after acquiring an additional 992,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $139.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $144.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.