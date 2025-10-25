Equity Residential $EQR Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 52.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 60.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.53%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

