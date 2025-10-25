Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in GATX Corporation $GATX

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in GATX were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of GATX by 460.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in GATX by 219.0% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 54.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 7.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.91. GATX Corporation has a 12-month low of $137.05 and a 12-month high of $178.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.22). GATX had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 18.35%.The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $335,698.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,599.54. The trade was a 22.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Geoffrey Phillips sold 2,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $354,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,307.60. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,914 shares of company stock worth $2,953,509 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

