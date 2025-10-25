Ethic Inc. Sells 3,512 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $205.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

