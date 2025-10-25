Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares in the company, valued at $121,368,433.20. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $171,149.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,413.52. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,620 shares of company stock worth $14,464,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $234.12 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $264.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

