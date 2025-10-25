Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.9688.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Invitation Home Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The business had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Invitation Home by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Invitation Home by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

