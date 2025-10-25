Ethic Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $16,893,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Republic Services by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $223.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.60 and a one year high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $250.00 target price on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Republic Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.10.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

