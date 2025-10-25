Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 144,266 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 144,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $887,235.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,866,018 shares in the company, valued at $91,426,010.70. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 154,383 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $924,754.17.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 109,675 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $690,952.50.

On Monday, October 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 220,535 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $1,367,317.00.

On Thursday, October 16th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 12,844 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $78,348.40.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,671 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $101,192.97.

On Friday, October 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 2,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $13,984.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 249,060 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $1,529,228.40.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 466,242 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $2,820,764.10.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 72,133 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $403,944.80.

On Monday, October 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 73,955 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $420,803.95.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $5.98 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $830.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,100,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 132,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,006,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 313,699 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 225,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

See Also

