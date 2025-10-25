Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Invests $338,000 in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

