General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 9,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 60.0% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $328.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.44.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $350.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.72. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $360.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,460 shares of company stock worth $76,192,291. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

