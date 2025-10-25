180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stake in VOC Energy Trust $VOC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of VOC Energy Trust worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VOC stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 88.65% and a return on equity of 83.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.