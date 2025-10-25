180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $112.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

