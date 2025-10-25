First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 14,144 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,420. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,392. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

