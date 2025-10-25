Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.15. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

