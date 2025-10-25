Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Drops By 30.0%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HTD opened at $24.98 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $25.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,258,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 166,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presper Financial Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

