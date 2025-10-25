Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Drops By 30.0%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of HTD opened at $24.98 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $25.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.