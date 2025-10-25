DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 31.2% in September

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 36,900 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:DLY opened at $14.83 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,664,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

