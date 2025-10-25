DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 31.2% in September

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 36,900 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE:DLY opened at $14.83 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
