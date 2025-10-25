59,341 Shares in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Bought by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WillScot during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WillScot from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on WillScot from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $541,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 418,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,396,643.60. This represents a 0.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSC opened at $22.47 on Friday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.The firm had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

