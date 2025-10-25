AlTi Global Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $43.99 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

