AlTi Global Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $294.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.