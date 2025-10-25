Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

