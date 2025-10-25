Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $63.40 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $64.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.87%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

