Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Invests $300,000 in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4,323.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 69.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $62.23.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

