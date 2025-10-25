Forum Financial Management LP Buys 864 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,224.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.14 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.71.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. UBS Group raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $111.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

