Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

ADSK stock opened at $312.88 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

