Short Interest in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Decreases By 30.5%

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $75.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,349,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

