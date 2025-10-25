AlTi Global Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

AlTi Global Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.