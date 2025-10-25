Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading 14% Higher – Should You Buy?

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.92 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.92 ($0.13). 1,103,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 709,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70 ($0.12).

Litigation Capital Management Trading Down 2.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 17.54. The firm has a market cap of £10.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.31.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

