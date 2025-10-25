Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,022 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

