Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.22.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $217.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $218.23. The firm has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

