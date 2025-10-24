Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $304.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $308.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

