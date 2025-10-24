Intelligent Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,744,000 after buying an additional 994,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,921,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,328,000 after buying an additional 763,822 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,898,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,031,000 after buying an additional 307,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,569,000 after buying an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $43.98 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

