Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Seagate Technology stock on September 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 824” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $226.41 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.02.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,368,433.20. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,620 shares of company stock valued at $14,464,056 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $168.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

