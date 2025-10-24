SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Position Decreased by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.1% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $307,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.2% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $599.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $594.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

