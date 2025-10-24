Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,544 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after acquiring an additional 818,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.0% during the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $377,379.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,213.68. The trade was a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $406,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 264,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,898,935.72. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,245. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $89.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.