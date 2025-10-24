AlTi Global Inc. Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 433.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,093.47 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,438.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,353.66. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $118,162,642.46. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,994.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.