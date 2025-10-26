University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 1,218 Crocs, Inc. $CROX

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 82.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $905,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Crocs to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

CROX opened at $82.82 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $139.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,329.73. The trade was a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

