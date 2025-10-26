Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 369 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

