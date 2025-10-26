SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Purchased by Atlatl Advisers LLC

Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.23.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.