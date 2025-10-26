VestGen Investment Management Buys Shares of 8,857 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

VestGen Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,231,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,758,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,897,000 after buying an additional 2,242,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18,275.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,390,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after buying an additional 1,382,546 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,290,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,969,000 after buying an additional 1,149,097 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 793,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,176,000 after buying an additional 560,845 shares during the period.

EZU opened at $62.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $61.45.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

