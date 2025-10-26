Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.07. 34,713,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 26,566,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 3.03.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Ranbir Singh bought 18,645,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $163,894,850.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,894,850.37. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,715,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,063.45. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,705,596 shares of company stock worth $16,096,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 123,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 75.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after buying an additional 1,376,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,332.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,604,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,492,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,742.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 1,350,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

