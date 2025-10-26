Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,215,000 after purchasing an additional 151,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $255.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.